Polokwane City coach Vukusic happy with his team fifth finish

Polokwane City players were lauded by their coach Jozef Vukusic after finishing fifth on the standings in one of the more remarkable achievements of the Absa Premiership campaign.

City went down 3-0 to Orlando Pirates on the last day of the season on Saturday but Vukusic was satisfied with the side's performance throughout the season.

“We achieved the best result in the history of the club and the most points ever (44) and I see the season as very positive.

“I think my team played right up to limits of their potential and that’s very important‚” said the Slovak-born trainer.