PSL's biggest tie is in Polokwane

The match between Baroka and Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3pm) arguably carries more weight in deciding the tight relegation battle than any other contest on the final day of the Absa Premiership campaign.

With Baroka, Maritzburg, Black Leopards, Free State Stars and Chippa United all staring down the barrel of relegation heading into the campaign's finale tomorrow, this season's scramble for survival is perceived to be one of the tightest in the recent era.

The winner of the match between Baroka and Maritzburg stands a good chance of escaping the dreaded axe. However, other matches could still determine the two sides' fate, especially that of Maritzburg.

Bottom-placed Maritzburg would survive if they beat Baroka and either of Leopards, Stars and Chippa do not win. Even a draw could be enough for 12th-positioned Baroka, should the teams below all them tumble at the final hurdle.

Baroka are on 28 points, just one ahead of Leopards, Stars and Chippa, who host top eight-chasing Kaizer Chiefs.

Maritzburg may have garnered just 26 points, but they have a better goal difference than Leopards and Stars.