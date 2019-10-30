Will Rassie change Bok tactics for RWC final?
It is hard to discern fantasy from reality now that the Springboks have returned to their Tokyo Bay haunt.
In the build-up to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against England (11am), they are back in residence next to Tokyo's sprawling Disneyworld complex where they did much of their preparation for their opening match against New Zealand.
The question now is whether Rassie Erasmus potentially has lines blurred about the make-up of his match-day squad, as well as the tactics the Boks are most likely to employ in Saturday's final.
Erasmus had made it clear, apart from the reintroduction of wing Cheslin Kolbe, that he was likely to stick to the same players that did duty in the semifinal.
"We have 160 minutes to train on a six-day turnaround," said Erasmus.
"There is not a lot we can change between those two training sessions. If we had a seven or eight-day turnaround I might change things. There might be one or two new starter moves or something like that. There is not a helluva lot you can change in your tactics in six days," said the coach.
He is a strategist at heart and is drawn to doing things that may not immediately blip on the opposition's radar.
He's even got wily England coach Eddie Jones in two minds.
"Rassie is a cunning coach and has done a great job with the Springboks," said Jones.
"We are prepared for the unexpected and they can play different ways. The only thing we are really worried about is how the Springboks turn up on Saturday."
