Bakkies Botha to braai every day in honour of Kolisi and Boks ahead of World Cup final

28 October 2019
Retired Springbok legend Bakkies Botha is keeping the home fires burning ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against England in Japan. Literally.

He’s going to braai every day in the build-up to the match‚ and after that he’s going to build a new fire and do it all over again.

“What a week to look forward to [Rugby World Cup] final‚” Botha‚ one of the great enforcers of world rugby‚ tweeted on Monday.

“Gonna braai every day until kick-off on Saturday and after final [light a] new fire and braai again.

"[All] the best Siya Kolisi and the Springboks team.

"The [whole] country is behind you and the team. We are proud.”

