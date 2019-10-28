The Rugby World Cup final between former champions England and the Springboks of South Africa will be televised live on SABC‚ the public broadcaster announced on Monday.

The Springboks will be gunning for their third World Cup title and a second against England having beaten the English in the 2007 final in Paris.

The epic encounter will take place at the Tokyo Stadium on Saturday at 11am with England eager to win their second World Cup crown after their triumph in 2003.

There were growing calls for rights holders SuperSport to provide the cash-strapped SABC with the right to beam the eagerly anticipated final in Tokyo live and now the majority of the poor who cannot afford DStv will get to watch their national heroes.

The public broadcaster will show the final on their SABC2 channel.

SABC2 will also broadcast the third-place playoff clash between the All Blacks of New Zealand and Wales.

“The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation‚ as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion‚ nation building and promoting sports of national interest‚” SABC’s group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe said in a statement.

“We remain committed to entering into commercially viable agreements and we support and wish the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history.”

The cash-strapped public broadcaster failed to secure the broadcasting rights to the tournament‚ which are owned by MultiChoice and SuperSport.