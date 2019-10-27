Rugby

HALF TIME | Springboks go into the break in the lead against Wales

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 27 October 2019 - 12:05
Wales' Dan Biggar in action with South Africa's Duane Vermeulen.
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Springboks went to the halftime break of their Rugby World Cup semifinal clash against Wales leading 9-6 at the Yokohama Stadium on Sunday.

The Boks were the first on the scoreboard after fifteen minutes from the boot of Handre Pollard.

Wales leveled matters a few minutes later through Dan Biggar but another moment of poor descipline allowed Pollard to convert his second penalty of the day in the 20th minute.

Wales conceded another penalty after 35 minutes and Pollard was once again inch-perfect with his boot as he found the middle of the poles.

Wales suffered a double blow in the closing stages of the half when they lost Tomas Francis and George North to injuries in quick succession.

Just before the break‚ Biggar reduced the deficit to 9-6 as he scored his second penalty of the day and the fans continued to wait for their opening try.

