WATCH | Glenwood Spar staff celebrate Bok win against Wales

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 29 October 2019 - 14:50
Shoppers and staff at Spar celebrated the victory of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. The Boks are captained by Siya Kolisi.
A video shared by Michelle Gayle Gun on Facebook showing employees of Glenwood Spar in Durban celebrating the Springbok win against Wales has gone viral on social media.

South Africans from all corners of the country sang and danced as the Bokke came one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy. The Springboks recorded a 19-16 win against Wales and will face England on Saturday at Yokohama in Japan.

Sowetan's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported that the team's coach, Rassie Erasmus, believes the team has the potential to win the final.

Employees of Glenwood Spar in Durban were jubilant about our victory against Wales on October 27 2019- and they showed it. The heart-warming video of staff singing and dancing went viral on social media. South Africans were warmed by the spirit of the Spar employees, even as celebrations started nationwide.

“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround [after the Wales game]. I’m not 100% sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan. It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out.”

Gunn captioned the video "caught the end of the game at Glenwood village Spar. Incredible." 

