A thousand years in jail as Bongani Masuku joins gallery of rapists

A 33-year-old serial rapist has been handed one of the country's heaviest sentences with a total of 1,258 years in jail.

Bongani Masuku was handed down a total of 20 life terms and an additional 758 years at the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Benoni magistrate's court, for charges including murder, rape, kidnapping, house robbery, robbery and assault.

Judge Carla van Veenendaal did not order for the sentences to run concurrently.

Masuku's eight-year reign of terror between 2010 and last year was localised in the north western townships of Pretoria, which include Soshanguve, Loate, Mabopane and Klipgat, where he and his gang would target young women, rob and rape them.

The gang also committed house robberies with the intention to rob and rape their victims.

He faced 35 counts of rape and a count of murder for killing an off-duty police

officer on January 7 last year.