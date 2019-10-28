WATCH | Man accused of racial slurs during Diwali celebrations in Pretoria

“I hosted the gathering and it was mixed crowd of people of different nationalities and races who attended. A lot of my guests had brought their children along to witness the display. It was mainly for the children.”

Ramlall said they were "abruptly interrupted" by Venter, who, Ramlall claimed, used vulgar language and racial slurs.

“He called my son the k-word and even referred to us using the c-word, saying we must go back to India.”

Venter was captured on video arguing with Ramlall and his family.

TimesLIVE is also in possession of footage of Venter destroying the fireworks.

Ramlall was expected to open charges on Monday for malicious damage to property, crimen injuria, harassment and theft.

On Tuesday he will lay a complaint against Venter at the SA Human Rights Commission.

When approached for comment, Venter denied the allegations, saying he never used any derogatory words.

He was adamant he was not a racist, and said he had been fighting for animal rights after his cat suffered an injury due to the fireworks.

“There are a lot of witnesses as well that were there of the Indian and Hindu community who are with me on that, who said I have not said that.”

Venter said it would not make sense for him to say the k-word because he doesn't think “it's applicable to Hindu people”, and he would have “said something else if he wanted to be racist”.

He said the fireworks he had damaged were illegal.

“We can go to court, we can do it later. I don't care what happens. The truth will set us free.”

He said he talked to everyone at the gathering very nicely, that he understood what was happening and he tried to be as calm as possible.