In a country often at the mercy of the weather gods‚ it is perhaps fitting that South Africa and Wales should point their gaze skyward here on Sunday ahead of their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

That’s what Handre Pollard will do‚ not that it will determine the outcome he reckons.

“We don’t select our team based on the weather but going with the six/two split [on the bench] certainly helps when it is wet. It is going to be a big set piece and gain line battle‚ whether it is dry or wet.

“It looks like it is going to be wet on Sunday as well. We will see on Sunday how it looks.

“We are not going to prepare around the weather. Our game plan suits dry weather and wet weather. There won’t be any major adjustments with the weather.”

If the Boks are ready for whatever the weather has to offer‚ Wales too are endowed with a solid all-weather game. Their ability to impose their tactical will on their opponents has in no small part contributed to their success in recent times.

From tee and hand they boast a redoubtable kicking game‚ they concede very little at set piece and they find pressure points with which to squeeze or in which to twist the blade depending the state of the game.

“They know what they’re good at‚” said Pollard. “They focus on that and they are relentless in those areas.

“They starve you of possession and territory. They enforce their kicking game on you. They take away your set piece.

“It is not rugby with a lot of flair in it but it is so suffocating and if you fall in that trap they just enforce their game plan on you for 80 minutes and you will probably not win that match.”

As Pollard pointed out‚ Wales know what they are good at. On Sunday with Halfpenny in the starting team as well‚ they are spoilt for not just viable‚ but reliable options off the tee.

“Dan Biggar will do the kicking‚” confirmed Wales coach Warren Gatland. “He was originally picked in the side and we will continue with that. Probably anything from 50-55m‚ then Leigh will be put up for that.”

Pollard doesn’t think Halfpenny’s presence cranks the pressure up on him when he goes for goal.

“He is a world-class goalkicker. We all know that. We all know it is probably going to come down to a kick or a drop goal.

“You have to try and be at your best every time you kick. If it is not to be‚ it’s not to be.”

Gatland too believes it will be tight at the end. “It is going to be a tight game and we saw that the first half of South Africa-Japan was a tight game.

“It will probably be a kicking fest. They kicked 30 times against Japan so we have got to handle their game.

“It won't be the prettiest game in the world. It will be a tight Test match with probably teams playing for territory depending on what the weather is like.

“The ball will go in the air and we have got to be able to handle that and they have got to be able to handle our game as well.”