Wales no longer held hostage by history as they stand in Boks’ way

If there is one thing Wales hang onto, perhaps as much as the ball these days, it’s history.

Go to Cardiff, or encounter a Wales supporter in Pretoria, Sydney, Paris, London or Wellington, the names of the legends and the battles roll easily off the tongue.

They revel in history but they are no longer held hostage by it. In Kiwi Warren Gatland they have a coach who has brought purpose, but crucially, also clarity to their endeavour, whether that is in the next play, or long-term objective.

They are, however, not detached from history. If anything it is going to drive them in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Yokohama.

They are still hurting as a result of their quarterfinal exit at the hands of the Boks at Twickenham four years ago. Scrumhalf Gareth Davies feels they have unfinished business.

“We were quite unlucky to lose that quarterfinal four years ago. It was a good bit of skill by them at the end to score a try late on. We were devastated with that because we felt we deserved to win that game,” he said.

“We feel like we owe them one for four years ago. That will be in the back of our minds and hopefully we can get one over them this week.”