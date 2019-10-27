'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks reach final
South Africans toasted the Springboks on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus' charges beat Wales 19-16 in a nail-biting semifinal in Yokohama to book their place in the final next Saturday.
The Boks will now face England‚ who beat pre-tournament favourites New Zealand on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa led the celebrations on Twitter and in a tweet sent after the win against Wales‚ he teased British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said he should travel to Japan and watch Bok captain Siya Kolisi hoist the trophy on Saturday.
See you on Saturday BoJo @BorisJohnson when you will be watching Siya, the team and I hoist high Webb Ellis Cup. A STERLING showing once again by the @Springboks. Our national teams have just been doing amazingly on the international stage. #WALvRSA #RWC2019 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/foDvuTNj5V— Cyril Ramaphosa ?? (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 27, 2019
South Africans took to the social networking site to celebrate the Boks after they reached their third World Cup final.
Watch: South Africa is through to the #RWC2019 finals! Adlala amaBhokobhoko! Badlala abafana beAfrica! It was a tight match between the @Springboks & Wales with our boys putting their bodies on the line to ensure we reach the finals! Mooi #BOKKE Mooi! #RSAvWAL [Score:16:19] pic.twitter.com/guPqmV2Nik— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 27, 2019
The Boks will play in their first final since 2007 when they meet England and are yet to lose the championship-deciding match after winning in 1995 and 2007.
First Black Captain to take #Springboks to RWC final. Take a bow Siya Kolisi. pic.twitter.com/AWS3ikdw7B— Lwando Pasta-LJ Jevu (@pastalj) October 27, 2019
Siya Kolisi says he watched the 2007 World Cup final at the tavern because "I didn't have a TV at home."#RWC2019— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 27, 2019
Also, the prospect of Siya Kolisi becoming the first black captain to lift that Webb Ellis trophy will be more iconic than 1995.— Adonis_Lihle (@lihle_mtya) October 27, 2019