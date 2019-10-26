England stun the All Blacks to reach World Cup final

England coach Eddie Jones urged his players to change history and they duly delivered a performance for the ages when they knocked the All Blacks off their perch and out of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

England, who won 19-7, will meet either South Africa or Wales, who play each other in the same stadium on Sunday (kickoff 11am SA time), in next Saturday’s final.

It was New Zealand’s first defeat in the World Cup since France dumped them from the tournament at the quarterfinal stage in Cardiff in 2007.

England answered Jones’s call and proved great disruptors, even before the start. Instead of standing shoulder to shoulder to face the Haka, they spaced out in an arrowhead, with at least two of their players taking up position inside the All Blacks’ half.

If England came to disrupt, they gloriously achieved that objective and to be fair, this could have been a bigger beating. England had two tries disallowed, and missed two penalty attempts and a drop goal.