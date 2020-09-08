Akani Phuzi gears for a showdown with Lerena

History is an umbrella term that relates to past events as well as the memory, discovery, collection, organisation, presentation, and interpretation of information about these events.

A wise man once warned that it is being silly to think you can look at the past to predict the future. That advice found a place in the heart of one of SA’s successful boxing trainers, Alan Toweel jnr. He has warned that his charge, WBA Pan African cruiserweight boxing champion Akani “Prime” Phuzi's previous successes against Chris “The Wolf” Thompson will not determine the outcome of their third meeting that will be staged by Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on October 10.

Their 10-round fight will be for the vacant SA cruiserweight title that was relinquished by Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu due to his future prospects. This WBC silver champion is rated No 1 by the WBC for the belt that is held by SA-based Congolese Ilunga “Junior” Makabu.

The third meeting between Phuzi and Thompson will form part of the Golden Gloves Cruiserweight Super Four – a two-legged series that also features Lebo Mashitoa and Keith Gomes. But the tournament is subject to BSA’s approval once it gets the go-ahead from sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa allowing action back in the ring behind closed doors. There has been no action since the national lockdown started in March.