Boxing needs to speak with one voice - Tando Zonke
Appropriate lines of communication between stakeholders – Boxing SA, promoters, boxers, trainers and managers – need a democratically elected national promoters association dealing directly with the office of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, says promoter Tando Zonke.
The SA Boxing Act of 2001 provides for a national structure but there has not been one since 2009. That association was chaired by Mzimasi Mnguni, Ayanda Matiti was its secretary and Fezile Mabuya its treasurer...
