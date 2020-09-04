Boxing needs to speak with one voice - Tando Zonke

Appropriate lines of communication between stakeholders – Boxing SA, promoters, boxers, trainers and managers – need a democratically elected national promoters association dealing directly with the office of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, says promoter Tando Zonke.



The SA Boxing Act of 2001 provides for a national structure but there has not been one since 2009. That association was chaired by Mzimasi Mnguni, Ayanda Matiti was its secretary and Fezile Mabuya its treasurer...