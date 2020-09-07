Gauteng boxing promoters at war again

After a ceasefire which saw the election of interim office bearers for the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association structure in September last year, hostilities have flared up again between promoters in the province.



Their division is unhealthy for the progress of the sport and it could nullify all the good work done since last year. There are two camps and for strange reasons Boxing SA, the regulatory body, seems not perturbed by the state of affairs...