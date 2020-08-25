Ndongeni warms to Ngqula despite R1m owed to him

Just when you expected Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni to spit venom for being owed R1m - his prize money for winning the inaugural Premier Boxing League (PBL) in 2015 – the boxer instead still speaks highly of PBL organiser Dicksy Ngqula and even says he will work with him in future.



The former SABC boxing commentator owes Ndongeni R1m, as well as Makazole Tete, Mabhuti Sinyabi and Tote Helebe for R200,000 each. The monies for the last three boxers were for reaching the finals of the four-weight development programme five years ago...