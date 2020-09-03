Unsung hero Maretloane paved way for black boxers

South Africans must pay homage to unsung boxing hero, the late Tsietsi Maretloane – who was the first black boxer in the country to win the unified South African title – when the country celebrates September as heritage month.



Maretloane won an undisputed title when he stopped Freddie Rust in the 11th round of their featherweight bout in Cape Town on November 14 1977...