SA boxing bankrupt without coloured boxers
Professional boxing in SA is bankrupt without coloured fighters and that is purely because they brought charisma, grit and determination to the square ring.
There were ring warriors like Gregory Clark, Jan Bergman, Chris and Derrick Whiteboy, Aladin Stevens, Daniel Ward, Quinton Ryan and Malcolm Klassen, to mention but just a few...
