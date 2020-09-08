Boxing

Welcome Ncita was first black SA boxer to hold IBF belt

08 September 2020 - 08:43

The celebration of September as Heritage Month creates a conducive environment for all people to embrace and celebrate what was inherited or passed on to all South Africans by their forebears.

The liberation heritage of SA is characterised by peoples’ identification with particular spaces and places shaped by historical events and collective memory...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X