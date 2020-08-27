SA title means nothing to desperate Ngubane
A South African female boxing champion cleans dustbins in Zola, Soweto, to put food on the table. Her painful story brings tears to the eyes and paints a gloomy picture of Boxing SA, specifically the people on its board who are tasked with looking after women’s boxing.
Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane won the SA junior-middleweight title on August 31 2014. She says the month — celebrated as Women's Month — now brings bittersweet memories to her as a boxer...
