Thobela's historic WBC win happened 20 years ago today
“The sleeping gentle giant of South African boxing has awoken.”
That was a screaming headline in one of the local newspapers a day after Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela rewrote the local history books by winning the WBC super-middleweight title on September 1 2000...
