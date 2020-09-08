Ajax complete first mission with win in play-offs

As much as the mission isn't accomplished yet, Ajax Cape Town coach Calvin Marlin appeared relieved after reviving their promotion hopes by beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2 at Rand Stadium at the weekend.

Having been top of the GladAfrica Championship table for the better part of the season, Ajax ended up finishing second behind Swallows, who triumphed via a better goal difference as both sides accumulated 57 points.

The Urban Warriors, who were demoted to the second tier in 2018 after being docked nine points for fielding ineligible striker Tendai Ndoro, aim to secure the remaining spot in the Premiership by winning the round-robin play-offs.

Winning the first game against TTM, where Eleazar Rodgers, Sonwabile Mfecane and Kegan Johannes were on target, has afforded Marlin breathing space. TTM's goals were netted by Thembisani Nevhulamba and Tebogo Thangwane. Ajax next face Black Leopards, who finished 15th in the elite league, at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).