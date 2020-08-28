Boxing

Jegels family struggles to accept boxer's death a year on

28 August 2020 - 07:24

Sunday marks a year since SA woke up to the sad news that emerging boxing star, SA junior- bantamweight female champion  Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, had been shot dead.

Jegels, 25, from East London, was killed by her policeman boyfriend whom she had a protection order against. Jegels was travelling in her vehicle with her mother Rita to a gym session at the All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X