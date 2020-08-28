Jegels family struggles to accept boxer's death a year on

Sunday marks a year since SA woke up to the sad news that emerging boxing star, SA junior- bantamweight female champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, had been shot dead.



Jegels, 25, from East London, was killed by her policeman boyfriend whom she had a protection order against. Jegels was travelling in her vehicle with her mother Rita to a gym session at the All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane...