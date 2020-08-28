Jegels family struggles to accept boxer's death a year on
Sunday marks a year since SA woke up to the sad news that emerging boxing star, SA junior- bantamweight female champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, had been shot dead.
Jegels, 25, from East London, was killed by her policeman boyfriend whom she had a protection order against. Jegels was travelling in her vehicle with her mother Rita to a gym session at the All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.