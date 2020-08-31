Boxers purses unchanged despite empty venues
Professional boxers' purse monies will not be compromised, says promoter Tshele Kometsi.
There were concerns that boxers may get paid a pittance because they will fight behind closed doors. There is talk of the first tournament taking place in October...
