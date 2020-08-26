Old greezers still part of boxing despite Covid-19 danger - BSA

Boxing ring officials, 55 years old and above, may have entered the senior age demographic, but that does not mean that they are no longer welcomed near a boxing event.



BSA's acting CEO Cindy Nkomo has allayed fears from a number of veteran ring officials who are grossly worried that their days in the sport may be nearing an end due to the coronavirus pandemic...