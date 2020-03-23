Personal trainers feel the pinch caused by covid-19

Charismatic former world champion boxer Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni says the outbreak of coronavirus which forced boxing tournaments to be postponed has affected even the fitness training business.

Ndongeni, who relocated to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape in 2015, is the regional manager of all Fight Club Fitness gyms and is also personal trainer to some celebrities, including seasoned television actress and successful business woman Connie Ferguson and actress

Rami Chuene.

Ndongeni says their company employs about 80% of boxers including IBF world champ Moruti Mthalane, Mfusi Maxhayi, Bangile Nyangani, Sibusiso Zingange, Sikho Nqothole, Innocent Mantengu, Simpiwe Konkco and Zolile Miya as personal trainers.

Training clients helps them financially while waiting for fights. For those who are from other provinces, the money they earn through personal training also helps them pay rent.

Ndongeni is fortunate that he already owns a house in Fourways.

"The business has taken a big knock because people are now scared to come to the gym," he said. "Obviously, some still come but in a very small scale and if it continues being the way it is, people may lose jobs."

Ndongeni is fortunate that his special clients still come to the gym.

Chuene approached Ndongeni to train her and she introduced him to Ferguson.