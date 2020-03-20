Ditau Molefyane had potential to roar louder in his day

He may not have reached his full potential as a pro fighter but Ditau "Diarora" Molefyane forever remains one of local boxers whose names are scribbled in the annals of SA boxing history and the hearts of boxing fans for their achievements during the dark days of apartheid.

The Tembisa-born charismatic former boxer captured the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) junior lightweight belt after defeating Ricky Rayner in Australia today 27 years ago.

In those days, the Australia-based WBF was regarded highly as one of the respected sanctioning boxing bodies until it dissolved in 2004.