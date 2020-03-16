Mitchell bets on exciting Malajika

Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and former IBF and WBA junior lightweight champion Brian Mitchell is confident that his charge Ricardo Malajika will beat Jonas Sultan for the vacant IBO intercontinental junior bantamweight title on Saturday.

Mitchell knows what he is talking about. He guided Namibian Harry Simon to the WBO junior middleweight title against highly rated American Winky Wright in 1998. He now manages the promising 21-year-old Malajika who already holds the ABU belt.

Malajika is trained by former pro fighter Anton Gilmore. The youngster is undefeated after six fights with six knockouts.

Sultan has 16 wins, 10 knockouts against five losses.

"Malajika will outbox Sultan and win on points. He can even stop him in later rounds. I've been with Malajika in the gym for a few months helping Anton because I have vested interest in Malajika.

"Yes, he did not look good in his last fight against Mnqobi Mkhize but he eventually stopped him in the eighth round to win the ABU belt. I know Malajika will prove his worth on Saturday."

Gilmore said: "Ricardo is looking good and stronger; he sparred 12 rounds with different guys and he hurt them. Ricardo can even stop Sultan in this fight."

Also to appear on the night is WBA Pan African junior middleweight holder Boyd Allen and Brandon Thysse vying for the IBF Continental Africa belt.

Jabulani Makhense will put his IBF Continental Africa and WBA Pan African junior welterweight belts on the line against Simon's son Harry Simon Junior.