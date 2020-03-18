Virus crisis KOs Golden Gloves' tournament

Fight fans who had already bought tables for Golden Gloves' box-and-dine tournament which was to take place on Saturday evening at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park will be refunded. Tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis made this assurance yesterday. "We are busy with that process right now," he said.

Ellis was in charge of the selling of tables whose price ranged from R4,000 to R10,000 depending on the position inside the arena.

A box-and-dine tournament involves a three-course meal and it has become a viable concept to attract new spectators.

Ellis's associate promoter Rodney Berman had already paid sanctioning fees and bought two belts from the WBA and IBF for Saturday's international tournament.

Jabulani Makhense was to put his WBA Pan African and IBF Continental Africa junior welterweight belts on line against Namibian Harry Simon Junior, while Ricardo Malajika was to welcome Philippines' Jonas Sultan for IBF Inter-Continental junior bantamweight belt.