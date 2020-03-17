SA champ Tshifhiwa Munyai brings Toweel glory
It was double celebration for trainer Alan Toweel Junior and Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai after the boxer was crowned the new SA lightweight champion on Sunday after defeating Siphosethu Mvula for the vacant domestic title on points.
That was because Toweel had tried, but unsuccessfully with four boxers - Rofhiwa Maemu, Justice Siliga, Sikho Nqothole and Frank Rodriguez - to produce national champions.
The 54-year-old Toweel has produced WBA Pan African champions in Maemu, Akani Phuzi, Nqothole, Jeff Magagane and Bangile Nyangane.
Munyai's fight on Sunday was his first attempt at the SA title.
He is currently the only national champion from Limpopo which has previously produced great champions, including Joseph Makaringe who reigned supreme as the welterweight champion until he vacated the national title.
Munyai has held the Commonwealth, WBA Intercontinental and Pan African and IBO titles. The veteran of 32 wins, six losses and a draw is from Makwarela outside Thohoyandou.
Mvula, the former SA junior bantamweight champion from Duncan Village, suffered his fourth loss in 20 fights.
In the main supporting bout of Charing Cross Promotion, Phuzi retained his unblemished slate to 11 wins with five knockout after doing the number on Malawian Alick Gogodo in the third round while Rodriguez defeated Stanis Apanu on points over six rounds. Ryno Liebenberg outpointed Alex Kabangu over six rounds.
