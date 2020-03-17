SA champ Tshifhiwa Munyai brings Toweel glory

It was double celebration for trainer Alan Toweel Junior and Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai after the boxer was crowned the new SA lightweight champion on Sunday after defeating Siphosethu Mvula for the vacant domestic title on points.

That was because Toweel had tried, but unsuccessfully with four boxers - Rofhiwa Maemu, Justice Siliga, Sikho Nqothole and Frank Rodriguez - to produce national champions.

The 54-year-old Toweel has produced WBA Pan African champions in Maemu, Akani Phuzi, Nqothole, Jeff Magagane and Bangile Nyangane.

Munyai's fight on Sunday was his first attempt at the SA title.