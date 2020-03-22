Tributes flow for Roger 'Black Mamba' Mayweather.

The local boxing fraternity paid a moving tribute to American boxing personality Roger "Black Mamba " Mayweather, a world champion who later turned super trainer who succumbed to diabetes on March 17.

Mayweather, who guided his nephew Floyd "Money" Mayweather through much of the prime of his fruitful boxing career, was 58.

Mayweather had held the WBA junior-lightweight, WBC, IBF and IBO junior-welterweight, IBF and IBA welterweight titles and fought big names including legendary Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez. He retired in 1999 with 59 wins, 35 knockouts, and 13 losses.

"It's really sad to learn about the passing of Roger; yes, we were aware that he was ill for a very long time but there was still hope for recovery. Without Roger there would not have been a super champion in Floyd," said former multiple world champion Dingaan Thobela yesterday.

Isaac Hlatshwayo, who once held Mayweather's IBO and IBF welterweight belts, said: "That surname is synonymous to history. Roger held so many titles and he also guided Floyd to winning many world titles; you watch Roger take Floyd on pads and you just enjoy every bit of it. May his soul rest in peace."