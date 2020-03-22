Tributes flow for Roger 'Black Mamba' Mayweather
The local boxing fraternity paid a moving tribute to American boxing personality Roger "Black Mamba " Mayweather, a world champion who later turned super trainer who succumbed to diabetes on March 17.
Mayweather, who guided his nephew Floyd "Money" Mayweather through much of the prime of his fruitful boxing career, was 58.
Mayweather had held the WBA junior-lightweight, WBC, IBF and IBO junior-welterweight, IBF and IBA welterweight titles and fought big names including legendary Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez. He retired in 1999 with 59 wins, 35 knockouts, and 13 losses.
"It's really sad to learn about the passing of Roger; yes, we were aware that he was ill for a very long time but there was still hope for recovery. Without Roger there would not have been a super champion in Floyd," said former multiple world champion Dingaan Thobela yesterday.
Isaac Hlatshwayo, who once held Mayweather's IBO and IBF welterweight belts, said: "That surname is synonymous to history. Roger held so many titles and he also guided Floyd to winning many world titles; you watch Roger take Floyd on pads and you just enjoy every bit of it. May his soul rest in peace."
Ring announcer Sipho Mashego of the now fanous "Kuyafiwa" boxing catch phrase said: "We've lost a legend and someone who worked tirelessly to make boxing fun, giving us a great world champion in Floyd Mayweather. He will be sorely missed."
Boxing SA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said he remembered Mayweather for his fabled quote: "These mother f… don't know s... about boxing."
Lejaka added: "In a year that Floyd won the Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade award, the giant on whose shoulders he stood. The original Black Mamba has departed. He was in his own right an accomplished boxer. BSA salutes the departed soul of this gallant fighter and astute trainer who rose to greatest heights without ever lamenting the little recognition that he received despite his undeniable influence."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.