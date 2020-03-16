Boxing tournament cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

Golden Gloves has postponed its 4@War tournament which was to take place at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, on Saturday night.

The decision was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the announcements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to combat the spread of the viral disease, these including the prohibition of the gatherings of more than 100 people in one space. Boxing tournaments attract more than 100 people - spectators and officials combined.

Jeff Ellis, tournament coordinator for Golden Gloves, said: "We are basically in the state of emergency as a country and these are hard times where we must not hold hands. But we must actually hold on and pray for the safety of all our people.

"Yes, we had no choice but do as the president said and postpone our tournament because we must make sure everybody is safe. We must stand together."