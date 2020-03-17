Boxing SA cancels all its events due to COVID-19

Boxing South Africa (BSA) has acted swiftly by cancelling all tournaments that had already been sanctioned due to coronavirus outbreak.

"The overarching message to all sectors and citizens is that we all need to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the virus, protect the people of this country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and our economy," said BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka

"As part of South Africa's integrated and coordinated disaster management mechanism to prevent and reduce the outbreak of this virus, a number of measures were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We therefore kindly request you to take note of these implications all sanctioned tournaments are, with immediate effect, cancelled."