Damien Durandt positive of Augustine Matata's win

Can lightning strike the same place twice? Yes, says successful boxing trainer Damien Durandt.

He will lead Augustine "Big Ben" Matata in what could be war of attrition against WBA Pan African middleweight holder Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo at Umfolozi Casino in Empangeni on April 5.

Durandt's other boxer, Emmany "The General" Kalombo, sprung a surprise in 2018 when he knocked out hot favourite Mhlongo in the fifth round for the WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight belt.

Kalombo was the dark horse going into that bout against super-talented Mhlongo.

Mhlongo's fight against the inexperienced Congolese will headline Nokwanda Mbatha's Tono Promotions bill at the venue that is situated 157km north of Durban.