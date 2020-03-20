A fight appears better on TV but ringside is best place to score it

Do fight judges really have the best view of the fight?

I have often thought about what was better, watching a fight from ringside or watching it on TV.

Most times when I saw a fight at ringside, and then went and watched it on TV, I saw the fight the same.

Most boxing fans have heard many judges say that the fight is very different at ringside than it appears on TV.

This is often said after a fight in which a controversial decision has been rendered.

I usually didn't give it much credence. I've always felt that if you knew what you were watching, and weren't influenced or swayed by the crowd or commentators, it didn't matter where you saw the fight.

But the point is, maybe judges don't have the best seat in the house to view the fight.

I have found that sitting beneath the ring on one side distorts the perception of what's happening when the action is on the other side.