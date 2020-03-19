Boxing promoters fume over coronavirus cancellations
The cancellation of tournaments by Boxing South Africa has left three promoters - Douglas Sibiya, Joyce Kungwane and Nokwanda Mbatha - livid with anger.
Acting on the warning from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, BSA acted swiftly by cancelling scheduled tournaments.
The affected tournaments are DMZ Sotobe of Sibiya which was to take place this Saturday; TLB Promotions of Kungwane which was scheduled for March 28; Tono Promotions of Mbatha which was to take place on April 5 and Insane Promotions which was scheduled for April 18.
BSA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka issued a statement on Monday which in part read: "We therefore kindly request you to take note of these implications (coronavirus) all sanctioned tournaments, with immediate effect, cancelled."
Sibiya, Kungwane and Mbatha told Sowetan they were peeved by the word "cancel" when other sporting codes postponed their events.
"The cancellation of my tournament has hit me very hard in the pocket," said Sibiya.
Mbatha said: "It is ludicrous. We could have done better like other sporting codes. Cancellation for us has serious financial repercussions."
Kungwane, who is also the chair of the Gauteng Promoters Association, said: "I am very angry with BSA. The cancellation did not happen on our accord.
"BSA should have postponed our tournaments and not cancel them because to cancel means you have terminated a contract with a boxer.
"That means we must pay them 10 percent of their purse monies."
Lejaka explained: "The lifespan of a boxing contract is 60 days. The bottom line is that those tournaments would not be happening at the date, time and venue for which they were sanctioned.
"The sanctioning has therefore been withdrawn and new applications will be processed with new supporting documents whenever submitted.
"Promoters will not be liable for the 10 percent purse monies because it is nobody's fault."
