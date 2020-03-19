Boxing promoters fume over coronavirus cancellations

The cancellation of tournaments by Boxing South Africa has left three promoters - Douglas Sibiya, Joyce Kungwane and Nokwanda Mbatha - livid with anger.

Acting on the warning from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, BSA acted swiftly by cancelling scheduled tournaments.

The affected tournaments are DMZ Sotobe of Sibiya which was to take place this Saturday; TLB Promotions of Kungwane which was scheduled for March 28; Tono Promotions of Mbatha which was to take place on April 5 and Insane Promotions which was scheduled for April 18.

BSA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka issued a statement on Monday which in part read: "We therefore kindly request you to take note of these implications (coronavirus) all sanctioned tournaments, with immediate effect, cancelled."

Sibiya, Kungwane and Mbatha told Sowetan they were peeved by the word "cancel" when other sporting codes postponed their events.