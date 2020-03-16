Campbell's IBO title bout on hold

The coronavirus is having a huge impact on the world of sport and boxing has now fallen victim to the pandemic.

The IBO super- middleweight championship between SA's Rowan Campbell and Evgeny Shvedenko in Germany on March 28 has been postponed.

Boxing SA has not said anything while the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports events in the state until March 25.

Promoter Barry Hearn has revealed his concerns over Anthony Joshua's heavyweight fight with Kubrat Pulev at White Hart Lane in London on June 20. It is unclear if it will still go ahead.

The bantamweight unification bout between Naoya Inoue and John Riel Casimero on April 25 may take place behind closed doors. - Bongani

Magasela