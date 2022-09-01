Loubser also had The Green Man MCC which is equally as excellent as The Big Dog. The winery started very small according to Loubser, the first batch of The Green Man was in 2004. As a fan of fantasy literature, Loubser’s products appeal to me with titles like The Genie, Jewel Box and of course the aforementioned The Green Man. My little Terry Goodkind reading heart was tickled and so were my taste buds.
The Big Dog has a rich, nutty flavour that I just know will go very well with some well-prepared food. I found myself wondering how it would pair with some carrot cake. “What makes this one [Big Dog] fuller and richer is that it’s barrel-fermented,” Loubser said during our chat.
I am a fan.
The year 2022 marks 51 years of Cap Classique goodness! This first Cap Classique was released in 1973 by Simonsig. Hopefully, you are ending this day with a glass of some of your favourite MCC. We have such a variety in this county, from Krone to House of BNG.
Cheers to Cap Classique
A night of fascinating origin stories from winemakers and their best offerings
Talk about serendipity. Today is Cap Classique Day and last night I tasted arguably the best MCC I have come across yet.
I was a guest for the first time at the Nedbank Cape Wine Makers Guild Auction held at The Galleria in Malboro. I enjoyed a round of tastings and fascinating origin stories from the winemakers such as Samantha O’Keefe. O’Keefe has a delicious chardonnay titled Valkayrie, I found it fitting that a female winemaker would have a wine named after fierce women warriors.
It was only when I was on the verge of leaving that I discovered John Loubser from Silverthorn Wines and his Big Dog VIII MCC; I shudder at the fact that I almost missed him.
Changes as food scene gets facelift
