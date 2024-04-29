“Coming here was quite last-minute. I flew in from Tanzania just to be here tonight,” said the award-winning rapper. “… at this point in my career, whether I win or lose an award, it doesn’t really matter to me, the most important thing is that I’m here and having fun.”
Boom Shaka takes centre-stage at Metro FM awards
Nostalgic reunion in honour of SA’s 30 years of democracy
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boom Shaka’s Thembi Seete says Saturday’s performance with group members Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela was reminiscent of some of their '90s performances with the late Lebo Mathosa.
Seete, a member of the iconic kwaito group Boom Shaka, which comprises Nhlengethwa and Sokhela, ignited Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga at the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards at the weekend.
The awards, which were held for the second time in the province, saw the iconic music group take centre-stage in what seemed like a blast from the '80s and '90s’ childhood.
Seete, Nhlengethwa and Junior all reunited on stage and performed some of their classic hits like Thobela and fan-favourite It’s About Time.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Our performance was mainly to remind people about our childhood and how good we had it,” said the multiverse singer-turned-actor. “The performance was also to remember the legacy of Lebo and all she contributed in the South African music industry. We couldn’t have been happier to remind people of the good old times over 30 years ago.”
The nostalgic reunion was in honour of the county’s 30-year democracy celebrated on Saturday. “It’s very important never to forget this day because it marks the time when we put our best foot forward.”
Another notable highlight from Saturday was the members of Tswala Bam – TitoM, Yuppe, S.N.E and EeQue – who walked away with the Best Viral Dance Challenge Award, clearly indicating their indoctrination on the international music market.
“This award goes out to 012 [Pretoria]. We want our music to be known across the world,” said TitoM. “We plan to make more hits like this one. The world isn’t ready for us yet.”
Newly-wedded rapper Cassper Nyovest also took the stage for a sensational surprise rendition of his 2017 hit Destiny, featuring American singer songwriter Goapele.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IN PICS | Inside the METRO FM Music Awards
