BabyYumYum Virtual Parenting Experience returns for the second year
The shroud of secrecy around the immense difficulties that new parents face is a well-entrenched part of life.
Since they wisely knew that along with the miracle of birth came unforeseen difficulties, most African cultures traditionally mitigated this by older women forming a present support circle around a mother and her newborn. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.