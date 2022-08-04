Editor's letter: The Power of Women

The second woman who had the biggest impact on my life is my late grandmother Maiti Johanna Maupa. I got to spend a lot of time with her when I was in grade 2. It was a very lonely and confusing time in my life. My mother had answered her ancestral calling and disappeared for a lengthy period. My grandmother moved into my mother’s matrimonial home to take care of me. She was the opposite of her firstborn, my mother. She was more subdued in her approach to life. Her power was grace. She was like a swan — the most gracious bird, but underneath the water puddling up a storm. Everyone remembers her as sweet, but not meek. She had a sweet tooth and loved condensed milk, which, of course, I’d steal as a naughty kid. She was good with her hands, very artistic, and always creating patterns. But what I found fascinating was her eye for photography. She couldn’t read, but she would page through all the fashion glossies in my house, spend copious time with each page, and describe each abstract detail of photography through her own lens. She is my grandmother and she taught me grace.

One of my oldest friends is Dineo Mashegoana. We met in crèche. She has always been highly opinionated about everything. Her power is her sharp tongue. She is charming and extroverted, and possesses people skills. She has no fear of confrontation, is very forthcoming, and has good communication skills. If she doesn’t like something, she doesn’t bottle it inside. She is always laughing, so every minute spent with her is filled with zero drama and many lighthearted moments. She’s my day one and she taught me to always have my voice heard.

High school was not the best time of my life, and I’d rather forget about it. But my friend Boitumelo Mokwana got me through it. In high school I was shy, reserved, and awkward. I was the “weirdo”. But in grade 8 I befriended the most popular girl in school. It made no sense to me. She was comfortable in her skin, sexy, and rocked a mini skirt. She drove the boys crazy. But she had time for me. She believed in my dope before I could see it. Her power is in uplifting others. She told everyone who would listen that I was dope. Even today, she still finds time to uplift me and make my day with random texts about how dope I am. She’s my high-school BFF and she got me through it.