Rosebank hot-pot, Marble, re-opened in July. After six years in operation the restaurant was closed for renovations. The couches were reupholstered with gold ribbon and embroidery, and teal ottomans added. The rest of the furniture as well as the floors were sanded and refurbished, a brass bulkhead added and one of their main features, the bar, was also revamped.
“Our bar has always been the start of everyone’s journey at Marble, and really brings our atmosphere to life,” explains interior director Irene Kyriacou.
“So, we’ve brought in four spectacular dome lights by La Grange and added a beautiful illuminated Arabesco marble countertop – the patchwork pop of light brings some real playfulness into the bar, and reminds us of the fire at the heart of Marble.”
Changes as food scene gets facelift
Image: Supplied
There has been a few changes to the food scene in recent weeks.
La Parada
In Jozi, foodies and media personalities alike were treated to a high-energy launch of La Parada at The Firs in Rosebank. The tapas style eatery was first established in Cape Town on Bree Street, and has since expanded to Durban and Gauteng. The recently opened one is their eighth restaurant in the country.
La Parada’s décor is Spanish-themed with a sprinkle of artwork featuring flamenco dancers, leafy wall paper that transports you to a tropical destination of your recollection. This venue at The Firs lends itself to long lazy lunches on hot days and even more leisurely drinks after work vibes.
In Cape Town, Salsify at Roundhouse also completed an interior renovations. The fine dining establishment has been in operation for four years and they offer local, sustainable fare.
