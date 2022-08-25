×

Living

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi talks home décor, as we tour Sandton penthouse

By Londiwe Dlomo and Masego Seemela - 25 August 2022 - 11:27
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi talks all things home décor.
Image: SUPPLIED

Have you ever wondered what are the must-have décor items for a former Miss Universe? Well wonder no further as we have the answer for you.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi talks to The Sowetan about her new Sandton apartment at the @SandtonHotel and gives us some home decorating tips and some must have items for your home.

Zozibini Tunzi recently gave a glimpse into the sought-after Sandton apartment complex she currently resides in. After touring the penthouse, Tunzi spoke to SMag about her time in the Miss Universe apartment in New York, her favourite thing about her current apartment and gave some of her home décor tips. 

dlomol@sowetan.co.za and seemelam@arena.africa

