Oh darling! Let’s do high tea

The resurgence in the popularity of high tea comes with some interesting new twists to the traditional menu of cucumber sandwiches and scones.

For instance, Joburg’s new champagne bar Zioux has a luxury high tea that includes small plates of wagyu sirloin katso in sticky sauce with cabbage and lime.

Then there are the scrumptious buttermilk-chicken steamed buns with salsa macha and pickles, served with tea or champagne.

Chef and lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio Ukhonaye Mconi credits the renewed interest in afternoon tea to the fact that food culture in South Africa revolves heavily around drinking — and to the effects of the pandemic lockdowns.

“More and more, people are into gin or craft gin and champagne, which is very much linked to those high teas,” Mconi notes, adding that the selection of beverages is important. In addition, you should consider the season when curating a menu at home.