Tshedi Mholo wants backing vocals removed from Malaika's tracks as feud rages

The popular Afro-pop band fails to reach common ground, Bongani Nchang shares his side

25 July 2024 - 17:03
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Tshedi Mholo is worried that Malaika's new rebranding will affect her solo career.
Image: Supplied.

Malaika's Tshedi Mholo is aggrieved after fellow band member Bongani Nchang replaced her and has been performing their classic hits such as Destiny with new female vocalist Tsoakae Molipa without her consent.

Nchang has fired back and referred Sowetan to a 2021 public statement from Mholo in which she announced her departure from Malaika and gave approval to Nchang to proceed with the legacy of the iconic Afro-pop group.

The statement that Sowetan has seen was published on Mholo's Instagram account in November 2021 and in the post that is still active she announced that she will be focusing on her solo career, activism and business,

"...It is with heavy heart that I announce my departure from the band... To Bongani, all the best [to] you should you so wish to continue individually and/or get my replacement to preserve the Malaika legacy,” Mholo wrote in her statement three years ago.

Nchang and Mholo confirmed to Sowetan that they haven't spoken in three years. 

The reason why I opted to leave the group three years ago was that I wanted to give Bongani the freedom to do what he has been doing in the corners,” Mholo said.

“It felt like he no longer wanted to push the brand forward any more and he just became bigger than the brand. So, I wanted him to feel free to find a replacement as I wanted to spread my wings as a solo artist, however, I am not happy with what this rebranding is doing to my career as a solo artist.

“I keep getting tagged by fans in posts on social media telling me that they saw me perform at a gig but that wasn’t me. Some even tell me how bad I performed and this is tarnishing my brand.”

Tshedi Mholo and Bongani Nchang performing during the annual Florida lake family picnic festival on Sunday in Roodeport.
Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Nchang accused Mholo of playing victim. Industry peers and a prominent record label tried mediation, according to Nchang. 

“Everyone tried their level best, some even made offers as a way to try to convince her to come back but still, Tshedi declined,” said Nchang. 

“It is unfortunate. But she wanted to kill the brand by leaving. And all I did was to revive it with someone else. Without using or denting anyone's name, image, reputation or brand.” 

Mholo said her biggest concern was confusing fans of the popular group. She said that Molipa doesn’t do justice to her stage performances.

“I worry because Bongani doesn’t tell these promoters that I won’t be there and no official statement has been released to explain who this new girl is,” she said.

“The sooner people know that I’m not the one singing on stage as Malaika, the better for my brand. I also want him to remove all my vocals on the backing tracks.”

Molipa urged Mholo and Nchang to make peace, as she had a budding gospel career before joining Malaika as a replacement.

“From the minute I said, ‘Yes’ to joining the group, I knew I had big shoes to fill. I knew that people loved and adored Tshedi but I want them to get to know me and how I sing,” said Molipa. 

“I actually do admire Tshedi. I used to sing to her part on their popular songs and I can’t believe that I’m a part of this group. 

“People have been receiving me quite well. Yes, there are a few sceptics but now they are warming up to me. All I want is for them to sit down and talk. I wish they could resolve and come to a common ground.” 

Bongani Nchang with new Malika band member Tsoakae Molipa.
Image: Supplied.

