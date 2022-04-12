Drip founder Lekau Sehoana releases new scents for trendsetters
Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle roped in as faces of perfumes
“Smell the same way as you look,” is Drip founder Lekau Sehoana’s catchphrase as the footwear brand launched its first fragrance on Tuesday night at Imbizo Shisanyama, popularly referred to as Busy Corner, in Thembisa.
The new scent titled Finesse By Drip comes in two bottles called Arion for Him and Ruby for Her. The fragrance was inspired by music and the importance of growing urban trends.
It comes as no surprise that music power couple Murdah Bongz (of Black Motion) and DJ Zinhle are the faces of the fragrance.
“We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story. For us the Drip brand really embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they d are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse,” the couple said in a joint statement.
According to a statement, the Finesse Arion is a blend of sandalwood, cedarwood and leather together with notes of juniper berries, pink pepper and jasmine alongside tones of bergamot and lemon.
The Finesse Ruby, on the other hand, is a blend of jasmine, orange and saffron, coupled with mineral notes of white amber and oak moss paired with undertones of caramel and candy floss.
“At Drip Group, we are always looking at innovating the brand to make the future a reality and this is how Finesse was born,” Sehoana said.
“Through our meticulous dedication to collaboration, we have created this range and we’re proud to introduce two new perfumes to trendsetters across the country.
“A fragrance says a lot about a person and finding the right scent for you is not an easy task either, Finesse has made it that much easier as we believe it is, The Final Statement.”
