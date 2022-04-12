Drip founder Lekau Sehoana releases new scents for trendsetters

“Smell the same way as you look,” is Drip founder Lekau Sehoana’s catchphrase as the footwear brand launched its first fragrance on Tuesday night at Imbizo Shisanyama, popularly referred to as Busy Corner, in Thembisa.

The new scent titled Finesse By Drip comes in two bottles called Arion for Him and Ruby for Her. The fragrance was inspired by music and the importance of growing urban trends.

It comes as no surprise that music power couple Murdah Bongz (of Black Motion) and DJ Zinhle are the faces of the fragrance.

“We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story. For us the Drip brand really embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they d are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse,” the couple said in a joint statement.

According to a statement, the Finesse Arion is a blend of sandalwood, cedarwood and leather together with notes of juniper berries, pink pepper and jasmine alongside tones of bergamot and lemon.