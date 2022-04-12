×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Drip founder Lekau Sehoana releases new scents for trendsetters

Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle roped in as faces of perfumes

12 April 2022 - 21:11
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Image: Supplied.

“Smell the same way as you look,” is Drip founder Lekau Sehoanas catchphrase as the footwear brand launched its first fragrance on Tuesday night at Imbizo Shisanyama, popularly referred to as Busy Corner, in Thembisa.

The new scent titled Finesse By Drip comes in two bottles called Arion for Him and Ruby for Her. The fragrance was inspired by music and the importance of growing urban trends.  

It comes as no surprise that music power couple Murdah Bongz (of Black Motion) and DJ Zinhle are the faces of the fragrance.

“We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story. For us the Drip brand really embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they d are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse,” the couple said in a joint statement.

According to a statement, the Finesse Arion is a blend of sandalwood, cedarwood and leather together with notes of juniper berries, pink pepper and jasmine alongside tones of bergamot and lemon.

The new scent titled Finesse By Drip comes in two bottles called Arion for Him and Ruby for Her.
The new scent titled Finesse By Drip comes in two bottles called Arion for Him and Ruby for Her.
Image: Supplied.

The Finesse Ruby, on the other hand, is a blend of jasmine, orange and saffron, coupled with mineral notes of white amber and oak moss paired with undertones of caramel and candy floss.

“At Drip Group, we are always looking at innovating the brand to make the future a reality and this is how Finesse was born,” Sehoana said.

“Through our meticulous dedication to collaboration, we have created this range and we’re proud to introduce two new perfumes to trendsetters across the country.

“A fragrance says a lot about a person and finding the right scent for you is not an easy task either, Finesse has made it that much easier as we believe it is, The Final Statement.”

New YFM voice Caddy plans to ‘tap into fashion world’

Stylish look led Tsotetsi's way into entertainment.
S Mag
6 days ago

Break free from style codes

Self-expression should always win. It’s time to disregard those dated fashion rules and unapologetically express your unique identity.
S Mag
1 week ago

First-time home buyers can live the high life at The Mix Waterfall

SPONSORED | This stylish residential development in Waterfall City offers you an affordable way to get on to property ladder in a sought-after, ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Spirit of 1743 launched with pomp

The champagne cork-shaped hot air balloon and ambassador to the French Maison has finally made it to Johannesburg after three decades of traversing ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal
LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11