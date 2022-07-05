×

Letters

Trade union fat cats don't care about people

By READER LETTER - 05 July 2022 - 10:29
File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

Eskom gave a warning that due to the unlawful industrial unrest, it was moving from stage 4 to stage 6, but Numsa fat cats didn't care.

The industrial unrest was illegal because Eskom employees are defined as essential workers because electricity is an essential service. The union fat cats do not worry about the pain they are causing ordinary people who are struggling to make supper every night or keep their homes warm.

Kids are not able to do their homework, the cries of those who suffer from chronic diseases and depend on oxygen machines are falling on deaf ears.

Trade unions in SA are only secondly concerned about wages and working conditions. They are first and foremost, businesses. SA union leaders are tough-minded multimillionaires. Actually, all they do is cause havoc and hurt everybody, including those they are alleging to be representing.

It is also rumoured that Irvin Jim, the Numsa boss, has developed close ties with the RET hyenas in the ANC, and if this is true, then South Africans must brace themselves for more chaos in Mzansi.

Conclusion: It would be fabulous if trade unions had sensible mandates and kept management honest.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

