Easter lunch taken care of

Whether you’re having Easter lunch or dinner I hope you’ll find something to use here

Your friendly neighbourhood foodie is back to help you with some recipes for Easter. Whether you’re having Easter lunch or dinner I hope you’ll find something to use here. To start you off there’s a recipe for some scrumptious chocolate cake provided by the South African Poultry Association (SAPA), a gorgeous roast leg of lamb recipe from the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio followed by a recipe for hot cross bun.



Chocolate cake..