Deli Malinga has not only aced playing a villain in Umkhokha: The Curse, but it has also paid off by catapulting her into superstardom with viewers, critics and the awards circuit.
Malinga first garnered popularity as goody two-shoes character Sarah Ngcobo, the committed wife of Khaphela (Mike Mvelase) in longstanding soapie Generations.
For years to follow, the 58-year-old actor was synonymous with the character Sarah, even after booking other prolific yet similar roles in Rhythm City, iNkaba, Isibaya, Greed & Desire, The Queen, Broken Vows and Imbewu.
That was until she disappeared into the image of ruthless and power-driven MaMzobe in Umkhokha: The Curse in 2021. At the weekend, she collected another accolade for her portrayal, winning Best Actress at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.
“I’m so over the moon. Being recognised is the best feeling one could ever have. This award is validation for my craft, considering how I started. It was not easy to get here but it gives me such pride to be known and labelled as the best in my community,” she said.
“Sometimes, you have to challenge yourself and I did so with the role of MaMzobe. I had to convince myself that I could play a villain, I never thought her character would last this long or even scoop an award. I knew I had to give people a different version of me as an actor and because I love what I do, I knew I’d be able to make people see a different side to the timid Sarah that they know.”
'I had to convince myself I could play a villain' – Deli Malinga
Malinga aces role, after being typecast as good wife for decades
Image: Supplied.
Deli Malinga has not only aced playing a villain in Umkhokha: The Curse, but it has also paid off by catapulting her into superstardom with viewers, critics and the awards circuit.
Malinga first garnered popularity as goody two-shoes character Sarah Ngcobo, the committed wife of Khaphela (Mike Mvelase) in longstanding soapie Generations.
For years to follow, the 58-year-old actor was synonymous with the character Sarah, even after booking other prolific yet similar roles in Rhythm City, iNkaba, Isibaya, Greed & Desire, The Queen, Broken Vows and Imbewu.
That was until she disappeared into the image of ruthless and power-driven MaMzobe in Umkhokha: The Curse in 2021. At the weekend, she collected another accolade for her portrayal, winning Best Actress at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.
“I’m so over the moon. Being recognised is the best feeling one could ever have. This award is validation for my craft, considering how I started. It was not easy to get here but it gives me such pride to be known and labelled as the best in my community,” she said.
“Sometimes, you have to challenge yourself and I did so with the role of MaMzobe. I had to convince myself that I could play a villain, I never thought her character would last this long or even scoop an award. I knew I had to give people a different version of me as an actor and because I love what I do, I knew I’d be able to make people see a different side to the timid Sarah that they know.”
Three decades into her career, Malinga is not afraid to be typecast.
“I know I can play any role I put my mind to. I was able show how talented I am with the role of Mamzobe,” she said.
“One thing I feel glad about is that I have a whole group of people rallying behind me in my community of Enkangala. They have even opened a page on Facebook in my honour where they share messages of how proud they are of me and the way I’ve put them on the map. They share their pictures of me with pride and that makes me happy. I believe there is no me without them.”
Malinga received her first nod last year at the SA Film And Television Awards (Saftas) for her role as MaNgema on Redemption. Away from the camera, she prefers to be at home cooking traditional food such as dumpling and tripe.
“I’m a homebody who prefers to be indoors. You save yourself from a lot when you’re home,” she said.
“My sister is the best cook in the family. When I’m craving dombolo [steamed bread] I go back home to her place. I don’t often cook because I am alone but when I do, I make sure [I cook well]. I was trained by the best cook which is my mom.”
Malinga also enjoys watching shows on Netflix as she’s able to learn and sharpen her skills.
“I didn’t go to school for acting, so immersing myself and studying other actors is the best way I can learn,” she said.
“I also enjoy browsing through my page on TikTok and responding to all my fans who I call my extended family – I make sure I respond to all of them, this is what I do every night before I go to sleep.”
LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle
Getting roles is spiritual, says Kwenzo Ngcobo as he bags new role on Scandal!
LISTEN | Ziya Xulu hopes to see more plus-size actors take lead roles
Queen Modjadji lead actor Makoma Mohale unfazed by court drama ahead of premiere
Daniel Francis delves into representing diverse love stories onscreen
Acting is not an extramural activity to me, it's a profession – Dumisani Mbebe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos